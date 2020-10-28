The Malta Business Bureau (MBB), the EU-advisory and support office of the Malta Chamber and the MHRA, and the Malta Institute of Financial Services Practitioners (IFSP) have agreed to cooperate together to better support the Maltese private sector both in Malta and at EU level.

Both organisations acknowledge the challenges of business support representatives from smaller and peripheral EU member states to be active at EU level and that Maltese stakeholders should exchange more information on topics of common interest and pool resources for more coordinated actions that could have a stronger impact.

MBB president Simon De Cesare explained: “The EU agenda is very wide, and through its Brussels representation office, the MBB does its utmost to keep abreast of all business-related EU policy and legislative developments from an early stage, as these would ultimately have an impact on our enterprises. Considering our broad focus, we have been seeking partners from the Maltese private sector who can share expertise which the MBB can then project at a European level with EU officials and within our extensive network.”

IFSP president Wayne Pisani said: “The IFSP was happy with the opportunity to collaborate closely with the MBB, an organisation that has a permanent presence in Brussels.

“The IFSP continues to provide the MBB with technical input in order to best represent the interests of the Maltese financial services industry in European circles and will also benefit from the latest developments and information provided by the MBB that will help the sector prepare for new reforms.”