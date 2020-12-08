Ħamrun Spartans stepped up the pressure on the Premier League pacesetters after defeating Sliema Wanderers in a direct clash at the National Stadium.
Malta international Joseph Mbong scored a goal in each half to make it five goals in 11 appearances for the Spartans so far.
Led by Mark Buttigieg, the Spartans managed to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 draw against Lija Athletic with a vibrant performance that will surely boost their title hopes.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us