Ħamrun Spartans stepped up the pressure on the Premier League pacesetters after defeating Sliema Wanderers in a direct clash at the National Stadium.

Malta international Joseph Mbong scored a goal in each half to make it five goals in 11 appearances for the Spartans so far.

Led by Mark Buttigieg, the Spartans managed to bounce back from the disappointing 2-2 draw against Lija Athletic with a vibrant performance that will surely boost their title hopes.

