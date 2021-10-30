A second-half goal by Joseph Mbong was enough for Ħamrun Spartans to put daylight between them and Sirens in the Premier League.

Heading into this game, the defending champions were sixth on nine points but have now reached the 12-point mark, leapfrogging Sirens who were third on 11 points before this encounter.

This was a much-needed victory for the Spartans to keep their hopes of defending last year’s title on track, especially since they will clash with Hibernians immediately after the international window.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta