ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Mbong 81, 90

DINAMO TBILISI 1

Marusic 60

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg, E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic, J. Mbong, R. Camenzuli, Elionay (77 L. Montebello), R. Prsa, M. Krstic (46 Eder), U. Duranovic (77 Jonny), S. Paintsil.

DINAMO TBILISI

G. Loria, A. Kalandadze, J. Tabidze (67 N. Mali), S. Khvadagiani, G. Maisuradze (68 L. Osikmashvili), A. Mekvabishili, G. Kharaishvili, O. Camara, O. Omar (67 G. Margvelashvili), B. Osei (Moistraphsvili), D. Skhirtlaadze (54 Z. Marusic).

Referee Milos Gigovic (Bosnia Herzegovina).

Yellow cards Tabidze, Elionay, Eder, Loria, Omar, Prsa, Margvelashvili.

Joseph Mbong emerged as the hero for Ħamrun Spartans as the Malta international striker scored a well-taken brace to hand his team a dramatic 2-1 win over Dinamo Tbilisi, of Georgia, in the UEFA Conference League.

It looked as though Ħamrun Spartans were set for a miserable night at the National Stadium when Marusic gave the Georgian champions the lead midway through the second half.

