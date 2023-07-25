ĦAMRUN SPARTANS  2

Mbong 81, 90

DINAMO TBILISI          1

Marusic 60

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS  

F. Marchetti, S. Borg, E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic, J. Mbong, R. Camenzuli, Elionay (77 L. Montebello), R. Prsa, M. Krstic (46 Eder), U. Duranovic (77 Jonny), S. Paintsil.

DINAMO TBILISI          

G. Loria, A. Kalandadze, J. Tabidze (67 N. Mali), S. Khvadagiani, G. Maisuradze (68 L. Osikmashvili), A. Mekvabishili, G. Kharaishvili, O. Camara, O. Omar (67 G. Margvelashvili), B. Osei (Moistraphsvili), D. Skhirtlaadze (54 Z. Marusic).

Referee Milos Gigovic (Bosnia Herzegovina).

Yellow cards Tabidze, Elionay, Eder, Loria, Omar, Prsa, Margvelashvili.

Joseph Mbong emerged as the hero for Ħamrun Spartans as the Malta international striker scored a well-taken brace to hand his team a dramatic 2-1 win over Dinamo Tbilisi, of Georgia, in the UEFA Conference League.

It looked as though Ħamrun Spartans were set for a miserable night at the National Stadium when Marusic gave the Georgian champions the lead midway through the second half.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.