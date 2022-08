Malta international Joseph Mbong made his second competitive start in a row for Ironi Kiryat as they hosted Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Toto Cup.

Mbong’s side could not go beyond a 2-2 draw in their second game in this competition.

Ironi Kiryat launched their commitments in this game with a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Hapoel Hadera.]

