The Malta national team warmed up in the best possible way for their upcoming Euro 2024 assignment when they overcame Gibraltar in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Joseph Mbong was the team’s hero as the Ħamrun Spartans winger scored a spectacular winner early in the second half to hand the team the perfect preparation ahead of next Tuesday’s qualifier against North Macedonia at the National Stadium.

It was a convincing performance for the national team who were superior to their opponents and it had to be some excellent interventions from Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayley Coleing to deny the hosts a more pronounced victory.

