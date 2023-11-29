The Malta Business Registry’s Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, Dr Geraldine Spiteri Lucas will once again serve as an executive member of the leading global network of business registries after being elected, in a highly contested election, last October. She will be entrusted with the regional seat representing Europe.

Dr Spiteri Lucas is the Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Business Registry (MBR) and Registrar. She is responsible for the overall management and performance of the MBR, inclusive of its strategy development and implementation. She has played a pivotal role in bringing about key changes within the entity that were crucial in updating the registry in line with European and international standards.

A lawyer by profession, she graduated as a Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta in 2010 and a few months later obtained her warrant to practise in the Maltese Courts. She read Masters in European and Comparative Law, graduating in 2012. She started her career with a leading local law firm, advising local and international clients on corporate, shipping and aviation law. Furthermore, she also represented various clients in litigation procedures before Tribunals and local Courts. and is also a member of the board of examiners for the Department of Commercial Law of the University of Malta.

The Corporate Registries Forum is the leading international association of business registries from more than 60 nations across the world. Members meet regularly to share ideas, benchmark their performance and practices along with gaining fast access to specialist experience. Last year the Corporate Registries Forum (CRF) launched an innovative five-year strategy aimed at improving global standards.

In reaction to this new role, Dr Spiteri Lucas expressed her gratitude towards all international registries who are members of the CRF that entrusted her with this new responsibility.

“It is a great honour for Malta to have a member forming part of the Executive Committee, of which the role brings about various responsibility in tackling a number of reforms in relation to transparency and the technological application within the registry fora. Hence, I look forward to nurturing closer collaborations on a European level for the benefit of all CRF members," she said.

Minister for the Economy, EU Funds and Lands Silvio Schembri said that it is indeed an honour to have a Maltese representative serve as an executive member of the CRF for the second time running, being entrusted with the regional seat that represents the whole of Europe. He said that this follows the CRF’s decision to have chosen Malta as its host for the annual general meeting which had showed the trust it has in the Maltese jurisdiction, given that it was only last year that Malta was accepted as a full member of this international forum.