A prospectus of the part-time courses being offered in 2020 by the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) Gateway to Industry (MG2I) has been issued. Applications open tomorrow.

The prospectus features courses covering a wide array of competences and skills and new additions, including a whole new section dedicated to logistics and supply chain management. There are also new graduate and postgraduate courses in areas of direct relevance to Malta’s current social, economic and industrial realities, such as water resource management, information technology and systems, exercise and sports science, and construction.

A number of courses have been added in various fields in order to meet customers’ demands for intermediate courses or preparatory courses for licensing or certification exams.

As with previous editions of the prospectus, the new version offers a wide range of hobby courses, including pet grooming, DIY, art and crafts, and professional courses, such as welding, electronics, automotive maintenance, aviation and construction.

There are also learning support educator courses.

To view the online version of the prospectus, visit the website below.

https://shortcourses.mcast.edu.mt/