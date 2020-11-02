The engineering profession board election is now behind us and the dust has settled enough for the profession to move forward. As a member, I followed with interest the electoral messages of the various candidates. The MCAST student warrant issue seemed to have been one of the most important points raised by the candidates.

As an engineer, while observing the focus on the engineering warrant issue, I am also baffled by the lack of discussion and concern on the small number of new engineers joining the profession in Malta, which is very far from being at par with other countries. As Eurostat statistics show, Malta has among the lowest percentage of engineers to workers ratio when compared to other EU countries. It would also be pertinent to evaluate which tasks actually need an engineering warrant and how many engineering graduates apply for a warrant.

For over 10 years, there has been scrutiny and regular audits on the MCAST courses. Quality assurance is of utmost importance. However, the same should apply to all institutions, including foreign universities, when alumni with foreign qualifications apply for the warrant. I rarely see anyone write about this, so would I be justified to believe that, as a professional group, we have more trust in foreign universities than in local ones as perhaps was the case in colonial times?

The issue has taken on the spirit of polarisation, which can be experienced in so many aspects of life in Malta.

Some, unfortunately, choose to speak about MCAST as if it were an alien world and before ever having visited the college, without realising that this institution employs over 50 engineers who work with the younger generation aspiring towards rewarding careers.

The Institute of Engineering and Transport at MCAST is responsible for the training of more than 1,000 full-time students. These students strive to further their knowledge in the various engineering fields, through courses ranging from MQF Level 1 to MQF Level 7. This training is delivered in conjunction with industry, with which we partner to ensure relevant, quality programmes. Our students follow apprenticeships, internships and are successfully employed with our country’s top industrial and social players.

I am baffled by the lack of discussion on the small number of new engineers joining the profession

Many of our alumni are leading Malta’s industry and continued their studies at Master’s and doctoral level both in Malta and abroad. The first phone calls I receive every morning are from our industrial partners asking for more students and alumni to join their workforce.

My appeal to all, especially to engineers, is that MCAST is the natural home for innovators. It is the place for those who can contribute towards the education of the future generation of engineers.

I still remember the day when I myself was presented with my warrant and the pride I felt when I joined the profession. Looking at the list of engineers in The Malta Government Gazette now and seeing warrant numbers above 2,000 indicates that time is passing and, indeed, we all have a responsibility to foster interest in our profession and educate our youngsters. We do this so that, one day, the next generation may hold us in esteem as the people who helped form a new, better generation of engineers.

I do not want to be remembered as part of a generation of engineers whose main point of operation was keeping a group of alumni from obtaining a warrant. I would prefer to be remembered as being part of a movement that multiplied, by, say, tenfold, the roles which a warranted engineer only can conduct, thus making the warrant more relevant. To destroy is easy. To build is much more difficult. Let us not take the easy route. Let us create a legacy of which we can really be proud of. This we can do only if all the organisations, including the Chamber of Engineers, MAPE, UOM and MCAST work together to contribute towards the profession, making it truly relevant.

About the quality of our engineering graduates, our pledge is that we, as professionals, will be the first to ensure that our courses are of the right level and quality. Does anyone really think we, the lecturers of MCAST, are ready to destroy a profession we are so proud of by delivering substandard training? Would industry keep on employing our alumni if our training was not top-notch as our external examiners tell us year after year?

MCAST should be an organisation which we all should be proud of. In this institution, you all have a stake and a say.

I conclude by putting forward this petition to all my colleagues in the profession. Do not hesitate to come forward and contribute. We are ready to meet with you all, show you what we do and, ultimately, take your feedback to improve what we do. Our doors are open.

Stephen Sammut, director, Institute of Engineering and Transport, MCAST