The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology, MCAST, and Koperattivi Malta have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of strengthening the collaborative relationship between the college and the Maltese cooperative movement.

The MOU was signed by Louis Zammit, president of Koperattivi Malta, Daniel Schembri, CEO of Koperattivi Malta, Joachim James Calleja, principal and CEO of MCAST, and deputy principal Mario Cardona.

The agreement between the two entities aims to disseminate knowledge about the cooperative movement and the cooperative business model among MCAST students and lecturing staff. It also aims to explore ways in which MCAST can provide training opportunities for members and employees that fall under Koperattivi Malta.

This MOU will lead to the organisation of educational activities such as seminars, dedicated lectures, conferences, placements for MCAST students and other activities.

Through this agreement, MCAST will be considering cooperative business models as alternative business models that will be systematically introduced into different curricula across MCAST in line with the industry needs.

“Above all, such an MOU will provide the possibility for MCAST students to learn more about the cooperative movement, what it stands for and why someone should get into such a business model,” said Koperattivi Malta CEO Schembri.

The MOU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.