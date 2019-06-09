Members of the Energy team at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) recently participated in a three-day workshop organised by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in Cadarache, France. The visit formed part of the Joint Universal activities for Mediterranean PV integration Excellence (Jump2Excel) project, which is coordinated by Mcast. The project participants from Malta, Spain and France had the opportunity to meet a delegation of the Electricity Syndicate of Martinique Island, representatives from the Energy group at Aix-Marseille University, Aéroport Marseille Provence, Mines ParisTech, EDF-SEI Corsica and the Capenergies competitive cluster.

A number of site visits were also organised to CEA outdoor solar test facilities, Megasol platform 13MWp solar photovoltaic facility, the Thassalia marine geothermal power plant facility of the Engie Group and the Cité des Energies micro algae facility.

Among the participants from Malta were project coordinator Brian Azzopardi, projects manager (Research) Renata Mikalauskiene, M.Res candidates and research support assistants Marina Prutianov, George Bugeja and Albert Zerafa.

Mcast Energy is part of the college’s Institute of Engineering and Transport and collaborates with Mcast’s Capital Projects Department on energy infrastructure projects.

The Jump2Excel project is supported by funding from the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Members of the Maltese research community and the public may also take part in pro­ject activities free of charge.

For further information visit the website below.

jump2excel.eu