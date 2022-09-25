When I recently addressed a gathering of over 150 participants at the Higher Education Society Forum (EAIR) at MCAST and inaugurated a high-tech visuali­sation wall for simulated work-based learning, I could not help but realise how far this college has progressed in these last few years.

The EAIR Forum brought together academics from universities of applied sciences and other higher education institutions to discuss the need for higher education to accelerate its reform process and match the technological developments in industry and other places of work.

MCAST is well equipped with its human resources to do this but equally resourced to give younger generations the opportunity to seek careers in other sectors of our economy.

In my encounters with industry, I am repeatedly reminded that they seek Maltese talent, which they cannot find.

MCAST this year has had an overall increase in its applications of over six per cent and an increase of 17 per cent of new applicants over last year. This means that, with the start of the new academic year 2022-2023, the college will have over 7,500 students in various areas of education and training that yield high-paying jobs in our economy.

Similar to the previous year, in 2022, the MQF Levels 3 and 4 applicants will make up 57 per cent of all students. Thirty-one per cent of all registered students will be following an apprenticeship-based programme.

The added attraction of MCAST is that over 90 per cent of students who successfully complete their education and training at the college are finding jobs in the sector they had chosen at the start of their course. Eighty-four per cent found a job related to their studies in IT/engineering/social care. To my mind, these figures show that MCAST is a truly a vocational and professional college.

So why do many claim we lack talent in Malta?

One reason is employers may not be prepared to wait until students complete their course. Instead, they attract them before they finish with lucrative salaries for 17- and 18-year-olds. The high rate of early leavers from MCAST is a challenge the college faces year in, year out.

The second reason is that participation in the design of MCAST courses may still not be so attractive to employers although the college seeks their support in ensuring relevancy of their training programmes.

The third reason is that the current apprenticeship scheme cannot compete with salaries offered in part-time and full-time jobs. These are issues which my ministry is determined to address so that students remain in education and training for as long as possible.

It is to MCAST’s credit that, over the years, it has transformed itself into a school, a college and a higher education institution. The fact that it runs qualifications from MQF Level 1 to Level 8 is outstanding. Of significance is the fact that the larger cohort, 35 per cent, is at Level 4, which is the technician level. However, progression from this level to a degree level is increasing and this stands to reason. First because salaries at technician level must improve to be an attractive career option and, secondly, students are seeking higher qualifications in a very competitive labour market.

Yet, the college has a wide platform of education and training opportunities for those wishing to stop at Level 4. There are also those whose intellectual capacity allows them to stop at lower levels too. The varied facilities and dedication of lecturing staff that MCAST provides to students at the lower end of the qualification spectrum is truly remarkable.

It is time to adjust our mind-set and offer flexible hours of learning - Clifton Grima

Not only does MCAST possess a state-of-the art Resource Centre but also its library facilities and workshops are equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

We must ensure that all facilities and equipment are of the highest quality but many of the resources the college possesses today are also of very high standard.

It is my strong belief that the more industry invests in the college, the more MCAST will respond positively, effectively and in a timely manner to industry. The ‘Industry on Campus’ initiative launched a couple of years ago is an excellent point of reference.

Coupled with the strategic goal of having a community college, MCAST is fast becoming the natural choice of students in post-secondary edu­cation as well as NGOs and citizens seeking a learning and social environment.

It is also a meeting point for the upskilling and reskilling of our workforce, with over 300 short courses that industry can choose from to upgrade its workforce and retrain its workers.

With over 1,500 full-time staff and a student population of over 9,000, including part-time learners, MCAST is not just a large public post-secondary institution but also Malta’s reference point for employability.

In an independent survey carried out at college level, 87 per cent of lecturers and 91 per cent of administrative staff members would recommend MCAST as an employer. Eighty-nine per cent of students between MQF levels 1 to 3 say that they have gained more skills at MCAST than before joining the college. What is even more striking is that 13.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent of students joining MCAST at Levels 3 and 2 (which is below SEC level) have obtained a bachelor’s degree.

MCAST’s strong and growing apprenticeship programme (students earning the minimum wage while studying), its emphasis on work-based learning and focus on trades in all institutes makes it the best kaleidoscope of education and training on the island. With the fast developments occurring in our economy, it is perhaps time to reflect how the college can offer students the opportunity to work and study and not the other way round.

Many students are keen on entering the world of employment. At the same time, they wish to continue their studies. It is time to adjust our mind-set and offer flexible hours of learning so that learners who are workers increase. Experience shows that the college can also rise to this challenge. As minister responsible for education, I will be the first to support this new paradigm shift in our educational system.

Indeed, MCAST is a college for all reasons.

Clifton Grima is Minister for Education, Youth, Sport, Research and Innovation.