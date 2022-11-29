The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) observed a two-minute silence on November 25, in memory of murder victim Bernice Cassar and all victims of domestic violence.

Students and staff gathered in front of the Students’ House in the presence of Cassar’s family members as a gesture of respect and a united stand against violence.

Youth workers from Aġenzija Żgħażagħ also performed a brief sketch inviting those present to draw a red mark symbolically.

The college said its community was deeply saddened and shaken by the murder, which took place in Kordin close to the campus gates. MCAST’s Well-being Team has reached out to staff and students, urging them to seek help and support.

In a reflective note shared with staff and students, MCAST senior lecturer Janice Fenech Scicluna said: “If you are noticing behaviours in yourself or others that make you suspect someone is experiencing abuse, do not just stand by, believing it will just stop. Instead, take action and seek help. Whether you are experiencing being a victim or noticing that maybe you are having anger or jealousy issues, find the strength within and speak up. It is never too early to get help.”

November 25 also marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which aims to raise awareness on the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls around the world, calling for global action to increase awareness, promote advocacy and create opportunities for discussion on challenges and solutions.