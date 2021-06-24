MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA) has inaugurated an exhibition of art and design work by second-year students following the Advanced Diploma in Art and Design and the Bachelor of Art (Honours) in product design.

Rosa Angelica Fsadni with her creation – a ‘social distancing skirt’.

The work displayed reflects the choices learners have made in terms of the area of study and materials explored. Such output, which includes paintings, ceramic work, jewellery, fashion items, together with products designed and manufactured in wood and metal, relates to a selection of major projects done across this academic year.

During a tour of the exhibits, students had the opportunity to explain the creative processes involved in creating their work to Tatjana Chircop, MCAST’s deputy principal, arts and social sciences (VPET), and to Martina Caruana, director, ICA.

Chircop then presented awards to several students who showed commitment and effort throughout the academic year.

Caruana thanked the staff for their contribution towards the formation of these students in challenging times and the event’s organisation. She highlighted the value of transversal skills apart from accomplishment within one’s area of study.

This exhibition is part of a larger series of events happening over the next weeks to present the work of MCAST’s ICA students at MCAST’s Paola and Mosta campuses. Finally, the MCAST ICA Festival – Diversify – will be held from July 2 to 25 at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta.

Exhibition is part of a larger series of events

Above and below, right: Unique creations designed by the students attending MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA).

The festival, supported by Arts Council Malta and the creativity centre, will primarily feature work by final year BA students from ICA and will be an opportunity for them to showcase their work while also interacting with industry stakeholders.

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts, which operates from Mosta, offers full-time and part-time vocational education and training in a broad range of areas of study. These include creative media production, cultural heritage skills, fashion, fine arts, game art and visual design, graphic design, interactive media, journalism, performing arts, photography, printing, product design and spatial design.

The levels at which formation is provided ranges from Levels 1 to Level 7 of the Malta Qualifications Framework, thus attracting school-leavers, those who have completed post-secondary education and graduates, together with mature students.

The exhibition runs at MCAST in Mosta until December. Visits are by appointment only due to COVID-19 restrictions. E-mail adi@mcast. edu.mt. The ICA festival will run at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta from July 2 to 25. For more information about MCAST courses and events, visit mcast.edu.mt.

Katya Camilleri standing in front of two of her paintings.

Nicholas Xuereb showing one of his artworks to MCAST’s deputy principal, Tatjana Chircop.

Milena Spiteri standing next to one of her fashion designs.