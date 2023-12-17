The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) recently held its second Qualitative Research Conference at its Paola campus on the theme ‘Engaging innovative knowledge through applied qualitative research’.

The four-day research conference, which focused on qualitative and mixed-methods research, and on the application of this research to solve real-world problems in Malta, was attended by MCAST academics, industry partners, international academics and students presenting projects.

Over 35 research presentations were delivered by the respective researchers, categorised in three themes – ‘education’, ‘methodology’, and ‘enterprise and industry’. A number of sessions were focused on diverse research themes.

A day was dedicated to presentations by active and aspiring MCAST doctoral candidates, and a panel discussion was held aimed at exploring critical research projects for future doctoral degrees.

The conference also aimed to introduce novelty in methodology implementation when conducting qualitative research, and the practical application of applied research within industry and society.

Throughout the conference, 18 research poster presentations were also displayed, showcasing innovative qualitative research endeavours.

The international guest speakers included Karin Hannes from KU Leuven University in Belgium, Shane Desselle from Touro University in California, and Stefan Rädiker, a highly regarded consultant and trainer specialising in MAXQDA software.

Also participating were Parliamentary Secretary for Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti, MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja and deputy principal Tatjana Chircop.