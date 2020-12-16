The academic standard of engineering courses offered by MCAST is to be revised to ensure it matches that offered by the University of Malta, the government said on Wednesday as it reassured that it had no intention of lowering standards in the profession.

Experts from a German accreditation agency which specialises in the engineering field, ASIIN, have been evaluating the MCAST course and preparing recommendations about how to amend it, the Education Ministry said.

Their work, which began more than two years ago following a public call, is now nearing its conclusion, it added, although a court-ordered injunction has complicated that.

Last week, a court provisionally upheld a request for an injunction by the engineers’ union against the Engineering Profession Board, in the latest move to safeguard the rights of professional engineers.

The request followed a judicial protest filed by two elected members on the board, formally disassociating themselves from the allegedly “abusive and divisive” attitude of the board chairperson who was refusing or ignoring their repeated calls for information and consultation.

Elected members have argued that MCAST courses are far from equivalent to engineering courses run by the University of Malta and other European universities.

In its statement on Wednesday, the government said that through the Engineering Board and the Chamber of Engineers, a process was underway for the engineering course at MCAST to be of university level, so that students at both institutions have the same opportunities to obtain their engineering warrants.

The government said that, in spite of the warrant of prohibitory injunction, it was committed to bring the process to an end.

It appealed for common sense for the profession to be safeguarded and for students to have equal opportunities.

