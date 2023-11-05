Malta and Ireland earlier this year collaborated in an Erasmus project aimed at providing job shadowing and other practical work experience to enhance the skills and knowledge of participants in the field of environmental health.

The two-week project involved the Malta Environmental Health Officers Association (MEHOA), Floriana, the Malta College of Arts Science and Technology (MCAST) and the Environmental Health Association of Ireland (EHAI).

The project’s main aim was to enhance MCAST students’ and environmental health officers’ knowledge and expand their understanding of the subject, learn new concepts, develop critical thinking skills and improve their problem-solving abilities.

By taking part in hand-on activities in collaboration with their peers, the students gained a deeper insight into the topic, honed their research and communication skills and provided an enriching educational experience to prepare them for their future academic and professional endeavours.

A secondary aim of the project was to foster cooperation and innovation while strengthening relationships between the participating organisations.

MEHOA’s future plans are to affiliate with the EHAI with the aim of enhancing and maintain standards. The association said “this will ensure that EHOs operate in compliance with environmental regulations and best practices. It will also provide access to resources and training opportunities that will help us improve environmental management systems”.

The association thanked the Environmental Health Directorate and the Superintendence of Public Health for their support that contributed to the success of the project which it said showcased the directorate’s commitment towards employee growth and development.