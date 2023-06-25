Ten students reading for MCAST’s Bachelor of Sciences degree in Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Technologies recently took part in a two-day training programme on bioengineering techniques in Sicily, accompanied by Eman Calleja and Edward Falzon from the college’s Institute of Applied Sciences.

During the trip, the students were exposed to innovative techniques not currently used in Malta by visiting various environmental projects in the province of Ragusa, including a slope-stabilisation project in the archaeological park of Ispica and various other green infrastructures in the commune of Modica.

The students at the archaeological park of Ispica.

Their host, engineer Gianluigi Pirrera of Biocity Engineering, explained that Sicily and Malta faced similar challenges in terms of land use and intersectoral conflicts, and that using bioengineering techniques was particularly effective to find environmentally friendly and economical solutions to problems in major infrastructural projects.

One particularly interesting project is the 50km-long pipeline that runs above ground from Lake Rosalia to Ragusa, Modica and Scicli, and which uses vegetation and geotextile mesh to cover the one-metre-wide pipe, thereby minimising its visual impact at minimal cost compared to using traditional engineering techniques that rely on concrete and steel.

The MCAST group was also accompanied by six Austrian specialists in green infrastructure from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, who were led by Rosemarie Stangl, a renowned environmental engineer and general manager of the European Federation of Soil Bioengineering.

The three-year BSc (Hons) in Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Technologies run by MCAST’s Institute of Applied Sciences offers a practical approach to teaching sustainable technologies, including a one-month work placement in the environmental sector. Students also go on regular visits abroad to be exposed to environmental challenges and solutions found in other countries.

The trip was organised by Calleja and financially supported by the college’s Erasmus office.

