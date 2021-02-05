The highest percentage of MCAST alumni in full-time employment are graduates of engineering and transport, ICT and business and management, according to a tracer study conducted by the college.

For the study, researchers interviewed more than 550 alumni out of the 894 students who graduated in 2019.

The research shows that 91% of ICT graduates and 90% of graduates from the Institute of Engineering and Transport are in full-time employment.

The highest percentage of graduates in part-time employment was registered by the Institute for the Creative Arts and the Institute for Community Services.

Students following business administration, insurance and financial services form the largest group in employment. These are followed by students who pursue courses in both education in early years and retail.

The study also indicated the extent to which MCAST courses cater to the needs of industry.

Around 90% of graduates from the Institute for the Creative Arts find jobs very related to their studies.

Similarly, a high number apply to graduates of applied sciences (83%), business management and commerce (92%), engineering and transport (92%) and ICT (92%).

The study also showed that 72% of graduates in the Institute of Community Services find jobs directly related to their studies while the rest opt for furthering their training in the sector.

For the alumni interviewed, the most useful skills learnt at MCAST include teamwork, communication and time management.

Technical skills were also an obvious choice for many respondents, while transversal skills were considered as important as sectoral skills.

Fifty-five per cent of employed respondents are either in training or plan to continue their studies, while 68% of part-time employed respondents would like to continue training.

Preferred areas for further training are business and administration studies, insurance, finance, hairdressing, beauty and mechanical engineering.

Respondents expressed satisfaction that institutes are keeping courses relevant to industry's rapid developments across all sectors.

Principal and CEO of MCAST Joachim James Calleja said the analysis shows that MCAST is moving closer to being a community college.



“Having almost all alumni in employment is an honourable achievement, particularly for lecturing staff and management. In today's world, particularly in the post-COVID-19 period, a college which reflects a country's growing economic ambitions is valuing its vocation of a public sector institution that responds to flexibility and an open-door policy to education and learning."

The tracer study was conducted by John Bartolo, director of student affairs, and his team.