The Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) hosted the 44th edition of the European Higher Education Society (EAIR) Forum at the college’s Main Campus in Paola from September 4 to 7.

The forum attracted over 165 participants from 90 higher education institutions in 26 countries, including countries outside Europe like Australia, Canada, Chile, Malaysia and the US.

Themed ‘Accelerating the Future of Higher Education’, this year’s EAIR forum has been pivotal in supporting research and development in higher education research, policy and practice to the benefit of higher education locally and internationally.

The forum featured a number of discussions on the best ways to disseminate information that supports policymaking, policy implementation and good practice in higher education. It also served as a good networking opportunity within higher education.

We want to ensure research is attractive to prospective students

Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation, said: “If we wish to accelerate the future of higher education, we need to bring down institutional barriers that make learning in practice difficult. Education is all about applied learning. Fora such as this contribute to embark on the much-needed transformation process to narrow the gaps between the worlds of education and employment.”

MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja said: “MCAST is a unique example of an educational institution that provides programmes of education and training at all levels of our qualifications framework, including higher education – to the extent that last year the college launched its first doctoral degree.

“We have strengthened the research element and want to ensure that research is attractive to prospective students. MCAST’s mission blends well with the EAIR’s overall educational objectives.”

The plenary session included speeches by Nicoline Frolich, EAIR’s chair, and Mark O’Hara, vice-president. The keynote speech was by Rosalind Pritchard, emeritus professor of education, former head of school and distinguished research fellow of Ulster University.

The EAIR forum’s main aim is to encourage higher education research and promote institutional management, planning and policy implementation development.

The forum is supported by the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, MG2i, APS and the HSBC Malta Foundation.