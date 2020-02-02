The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) Energy Research Group recently hosted the first international school focusing on photovoltaics (PV) integration solutions. It formed part of the Joint Universal Activities for Mediterranean PV Integration Excellence (Jump2Excel) project.

During the school, 14 international speakers highlighted the importance of performance, reliability, high penetration, electricity grid impacts and mitigations and energy storage. More than 30 researchers, students and other trainees who took part in the school also had the opportunity to learn about key topics for state-of-the-art solutions from Jump2Excel members and external experts through multiple expert lectures, interactive seminars, and practical courses, including conference experience and site visits.

The school, which was accredited to nine ECTS at MQF level 7, included site visits to Enemalta and participation in the SBE International Conference, which featured both presentations by participants and a round table forum with six local and international stakeholders’ panel on the theme ‘The Future of Photovoltaics in the Mediterranean’.

The Jump2Excel project aims to step up and stimulate scientific excellence and innovation capacity of Malta in the field of PV integration, including related technologies such as energy storage and ancillary services and electricity markets. Project activities may be also open to the Maltese research community and the public, free of charge. The next Jump2Excel Schools are from March 23 to 27 and November 23 to 27.

The project is financially supported by the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. The school was also supported by Conventions Malta and held in collaboration with SBE19 Malta International Conference.

For updates, visit the website below or follow JUMP2Excel on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Research Gate.

jump2excel.eu