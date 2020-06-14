Last month, representatives from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) and four other European countries discussed the future of skilled vocational practitioners in the field of water technology during an online webinar of the Platform of Vocational Education (PoVE) Water project. This European project draws on existing and emerging vocational competences and skills needs in the water sector with the aim of translating them into a vocational excellence approach.

The project, which kicked off last January in Brussels, brings together vocational training and education (VET) and higher education institutions, stakeholders in the water industry, research centres, governmental institutions and water sector representatives from Malta, the Netherlands, Scotland, Latvia and the Czech Republic. These partners share a common interest in developing the full potential of VET institutions to play a proactive role in support of growth, competitiveness and innovation of the water sector.

During the first part of the webinar, four Dutch partners – Learning Hub Friesland, Vitens, Katapult and CIV Water – shared their knowledge and experience on how to achieve good cooperation between VET and the water industry. The participants subsequently discussed their ideas and insights about how to stimulate collaboration and strengthen regional networks.

Many countries, especially in Europe, take their clean drinking water supply for granted. But the process of water production is a complex one that requires a skilled workforce to operate. Several European countries are struggling with a shortage of young people interested in water-related education. This is the main reason why European colleges and professionals from the water industry have joined forces to train water professionals at VET level.

The webinar revealed that there are still significant differences between the various European regions in this regard. All project partners operate within contrasting contexts with different challenges and opportunities. Nicola Murray from Glasgow College, Scotland, remarked: “It was surprising to see that we all have a different starting point.”

Speaking about the Maltese context, MCAST deputy director for innovation Edwin Zammit said: “One of our biggest challenges and a common factor that unites us in Malta is the high freshwater scarcity on the island. It is vital to invest in the right talent and education to provide clean and safe water for all.”

Malta has the lowest water resources index and highest water competition index in the whole of the Mediterranean basin. The country faces challenges for it to be at the forefront of both water technology and in the skilling of water operations and management to cater for its socioeconomic conditions.

It is within this setting that the MCAST Water Research and Training Centre holds strong potential. The centre focuses on water enterprise and aims to apply creative ideas and innovations to offer practical situations in the water sector, as well as solving other challenges encountered locally. The centre is characterised by three main themes – water quality, water systems control and water efficiency and innovation.

For more information about the PoVE Water project, visit the website below or e-mail research.innovation@mcast.edu.mt.

www.povewater.eu