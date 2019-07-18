The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) is leading a major project entitled Offshore Passive Photovoltaics (OPPV), through which it is exploring the possibility of setting up large-scale floating photovoltaic (PV) systems in Maltese territorial waters. This project is investigating the feasibility of deploying PV systems in the sea in a bid to respond to the ever-growing demand for renewable energy supplies.

Solar PV systems require a large footprint, which is scarce in Malta, given that the island only has a total land surface of 316km2. PV systems also suffer a reduction in efficiency when the PV panel temperature increases. Sea water has the potential to mitigate this disadvantage and keep PV panels cooler than those in a comparable ground based PV system, improving PV systems’ efficiency.

In this project, Mcast is collaborating with Econetique Ltd, a leading local organisation that deals in renewables, Mirarco, a research organisation based in Canada, and Malta Mariculture Ltd, which is part of Azzopardi Fisheries, a major player in the Maltese fisheries industry.

The college, together with its partners, succeeded in securing substantial funding for the project from the Malta Council for Science and Technology, for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the Fusion: Research and Innovation Technology Development Programme.

While floating PVs on freshwater lakes have long been in existence, floating PVs on sea water is innovative and presents great challenges in terms of materials that can withstand a harsh environment such as corrosion, marine growth, strong seawater currents, high waves and strong winds. Maltese coastal waters present another challenge, that of heavy maritime traffic.

A number of studies were undertaken before the project took off. These included a market research exercise, a preliminary feasibility study and a patent check. The system itself was designed in house by Mcast staff and took into consideration numerous concepts and designs that were verified through the use of finite element analysis.

The design stage was followed by an international procurement exercise for the sourcing of highly specialised components.

This was combined with in-house manufacturing of certain components as well as the assembly of the different components to produce the system.

The first pilot 8KW system was deployed at sea in 2018. The data obtained from this sea-borne system was benchmarked against a land system that was set up close to the sea site at Ċirkewwa. Data gathered during the pilot phase is being used to design and set up a follow-up system that will be deployed at sea later this year. It is anticipated that the results will lead to the commercialisation of the system.