An employer I met remarked how engineering graduates from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) hit the ground running at workplaces. He stressed that employing students from Mcast saves an employer time on retraining and re-skilling, and that what makes a student from Mcast so different from others is that “they are workers on day one”. Mcast’s students are workers who succeed. The College is truly forging the future of our workforce.

During this time of year, most learners explore options in post-secondary education. Generally, a good result in the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) examinations opens up a number of opportunities for further education.

Mcast has been set up to provide the widest possible choice to all learners at the end of compulsory education. The uniqueness of this institution is that its education structures support learners of all ages, facilitating their road to a promising career and future employment. The institution has developed into a lifelong learning hub.

Since 2001, but particularly in recent years, the College has truly become a natural choice for thousands of learners. In the past three years, the average intake per year has been in the range of 7,112 on full-time programmes and over 4,500 students join evening part-time courses. On average, 30 per cent of those who acquire six SEC passes are making Mcast their first choice.

In the new academic year Mcast will offer 189 full-time courses in employment sectors such as business and management, creative arts, applied sciences, engineering and transport, information technology and community services.

The College’s internationalisation effort is also thriving, with 787 students from 76 different nationalities constituting 11 per cent of the Mcast student population.

All Mcast courses are largely based on work-based learning. At MQF Level 4 and higher, apprenticeship programmes provide the opportunity to study, earn money and acquire experience in real workplace environments in one of Mcast’s 1,500 registered industry partners.

There are at present over 800 students in apprenticeship programmes and a total of 3,400 students engaged in other work-based learning programmes, including placements, internships and apprenticeships.

Across many European countries, apprenticeship programmes are regaining popularity as they guarantee employment. It is also a sustainable return-on-investment for employers. In countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, apprenticeship programmes often generate more demand than supply, and employers view this as an effective method to meet the new challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Mcast has recently announced six apprenticeship programmes at bachelor’s degree level – a first for the country. Students enrolling in bachelor degree programmes in 2019 will have the opportunity to study while they work and earn a salary. Our plans are to expand this scheme to many more degree programmes with both the employer and lecturer enhancing the students’ learning experience.

Mcast is much more than just an educational institution. With an overall student population of over 11,500 learners, the College is becoming a hub for innovation and research, serving as a bridge to high-level careers.

Recently, the newly set up research and innovation unit has held its first Research Symposium and displayed an array of first-class dissertations in areas that impact development in key sectors of Malta’s economy.

Mcast has earned the reputation of being ‘the road to employment’. This is evidenced by the demand of the labour market for Mcast students. One of Mcast’s biggest challenges is to retain students to higher levels of qualifications. However, employment is persistently luring young people into early full-time employment.

Mcast is a very unique college which opens its doors to students of all abilities every year. The Learning Support Unit and courses at the lower levels of the Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) are unswervingly providing excellent opportunities to succeed and work.

Numbers speak louder than words: every year there is an average of 300 students progressing from MQF level 3 to level 4. Since 2009, an average of 32 per cent of bachelor’s degree graduates have started their studies at Mcast at the lower levels of qualifications.

Mcast offers attractive programmes at MQF levels 1 to 3 to enable young people to learn new skills and be prepared for the world of employment.

Mcast’s strategic plan 2019-2020 is based on equity, inclusion and excellence. It aims at taking the College to the forefront in the use of technology in pedagogy and an effective mirror of the changing workplace.

With apprenticeship degrees at the higher end of the qualifications spectrum and work-based learning at all levels of qualifications, Mcast is the ideal place for all talents to invest time to study and succeed.

Joining Mcast this summer is an investment of the highest returns. Mcast is Malta’s future.

Prof. Joachim James Calleja is principal and CEO of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast).