After various discussions and a completed first phase, CoachEd6 has finally reached its second phase – the actual course – of its European Erasmus+ funded project led by the Malta College of Arts Science and Technology (MCAST). In this phase, the project, which will be delivering the MCAST Award in Sports Coaching, is spearheaded by lecturer and coach Renzo Kerr Cumbo who spoke to Kurt Aquilina about the project…

Led by the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) and partially funded by Erasmus+ (key action 2), CoachEd6 is a joint effort with another four international partners – the University of Southern Denmark, the Reykjavik University (Iceland), the Mugla Sitki Kocman University (Turkey) and the International Council for Coaching Excellence (ICCE), which will be assuring the project’s quality.

“We have four international partners. So, the aim was to first design four units related to sports coaching and then deliver these in a package of an award in sports coaching at EQF Level six (degree level).

“Due to it having four units, it is recognised as an Award at Level 6, with 24 ECTS” Kerr Cumbo told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta