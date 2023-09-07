The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) has issued a second call for student applications for courses in the 2023-24 academic year starting in October.

The October 2023 intake offers prospective students a second chance to enroll and follow courses at the college. Applications must be submitted online via the MCAST website by this Sunday, September 10.

MCAST said an encouraging intake of new students had already been registered in all six of the college’s institutes following the first call for student applications in July. The college’s admissions office added that it had processed all applications received during the first call. Prospective students who applied by July 30 should by now have already received an offer by e-mail and replied if the admissions office had requested additional documentation.

The academic year for students starts on October 2

Several new MCAST courses will be offered this year as from October to reflect the skills needs of specific industries. These are the Diploma in Early Years; the Higher Diploma in Transportation and Logistics Management; the Bachelor in Conservation (Hons); the Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety; the BSc (Hons) in Digital Games Development and BSc in Cybersecurity.

Interested applicants may view the full list of courses and entry requirements online via the college website. Prospective students are to contact the admissions office via this e-mail address in case they need further information about their application.

The college advised any interested prospective students to apply by this Sunday to ensure they are in time to join their preferred course.