Lecturers at Mcast have been ordered to not give any lessons at two of the college’s institutes after problems with the water supply developed there.

The Malta Union of Teachers issued the directive on Thursday morning after there was no water at the Institute of Community Services and the Institute of Business Management and Commerce.

The MUT instructed lecturers not to give any lessons from 11.30am onwards, saying that in light of the “situation the country was currently in”, it was unacceptable that there were problems with the water supply.

While the union did not specifically refer to the coronavirus, the country has been taking extra precautions in recent days amid fears the virus could soon come to Malta.

The directive, the union said, would also apply to other institutes if water-related issued develop there.

“The MUT expects that the issue is resolved immediately,” the union said.

Times of Malta has reached out to the Education Ministry on the matter.

The authorities have said there was no cause for alarm in Malta and the situation remained under control with no cases being reported so far. Despite this, they also said it was prudent to remain vigilant in terms of monitoring and in state of preparedness.

Mcast reacts

In a statement, the Mcast said the shortage of tap water at some institutes was “due to faulty workmanship during roadworks which were carried out close to the college”.

“Mcast was not aware of the situation which resulted in reservoirs not being filled. Once the matter was brought to Mcast’s attention, immediate action was taken by the college and the Water Services Corporation was informed in order to address the problem.

“Furthermore, water bowsers were brought to Mcast to replenish the college with water,” it said.

The college said that by 12.45pm the repairs had been completed and the provision of water was back to normal.

“It is very sad that notwithstanding the fact that the water shortage was beyond Mcast’s control, MUT still issued a directive to stop lessons from taking place and hence denying students from their normal academic entitlement.

“Mcast urges MUT to lift the directive and resume lessons.”