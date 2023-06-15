The Malta College for Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) will hold two open day events for prospective students and their families. The open days will be held on June 23 at the College's Main Campus in Paola at 6pm and on June 25 at MCAST's Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA) Mosta Campus at 5pm.

The events will help prospective students understand what life on the MCAST campus feels like and what they should expect when following their educational journey at the college. MCAST offers over 190 courses ranging from entry-level to Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

Students making important decisions about their next steps in education will have the chance to explore state-of-the-art learning facilities at MCAST, including the new MCAST Resource Centre Building, the new library, laboratories, and workshops used by students to gain industry practice and hands-on experience. MCAST academic staff, current students, and lecturers will be present to provide valuable guidance to visitors on their next educational step.

During the open days, the six MCAST Institutes - the Institute of Community Services (ICS), the Institute of Business Management and Commerce (IBMC), the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA), the Institute of Engineering and Transport (IET), and the Institute of Applied Sciences (IAS) and the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) will organise information sessions about the courses offered. These talks will help students understand what their studies will focus on and how their learning will be shaped from start to finish.

Adult learners are also invited to visit the MCAST Gateway to Industry stand for information about part-time courses. Moreover, information about MCAST's popular 'Apprenticeship Programme' will be provided, including eligibility details, choice of apprenticeship, industry choice, and application processes related to apprenticeships.

The college's career guidance advisors will be available to explain eligibility criteria using a case-by-case approach while providing information on application procedures and career options.

Current students will exhibit their projects and help visitors understand how they translate the vocational educational approach into real-life scenarios through practice, study paths and industry training.

The entertainment programme includes music and theatre performances, outdoor sports, and a vintage car showcase.

More information on the upcoming open-day events can be found on the MCAST website and social media platforms. Online applications for courses starting in October will open on July 17.