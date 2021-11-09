This project, called Intervet Western Balkans Project, aims at creating opportunities for students and staff to participate in learning mobilities related to vocational and educational training (VET).

It also helps improve the culture of learning mobilities in VET through access to existing resources and opportunities in international training mobilities. This project is particularly important as VET is becoming more popular due to its positive impact on economy and society. This project is supported by the EU.

The project intends to provide a significant number of important opportunities which include:

• 56 mobilities of three months for recent graduates and apprentices;

• 360 mobilities of one month for high school VET students;

• 54 job shadowing experiences for VET teachers and managers;

• participation of 36 VET teachers in summer schools;

• participation of 72 VET teachers and managers in the Thematic Themes organized by EFVET and hosted by different partners from EU member states.

The consortium working on this project is composed of a number of stakeholders, including associations, SMEs, chambers of commerce, together with VET and higher education institutions from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Serbia.

It also includes eight partners from EU member states, namely Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Malta, Spain, Slovenia and Poland.

Besides participating in the online transnational meetings, MCAST has also hosted a major thematic event on the area of ‘internationalisation and learning mobility’ which was organised by EfVET.

By participating actively in this project, besides reaffirming the MCAST 2019-21 Strategic Direction 5, which aims to broaden the local and international partner network, the college is also supporting Western Balkan countries to further improve their students’ learning experiences in VET.

More information on the project can be accessed from the project website at https://intervetwb.net/ or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Intervetwb.