MCAST held a presentation event to reward the first 30 students who applied and were accepted to follow courses at the college during the 2020/21 intake.

MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja personally thanked the students for the trust they have shown in the college. Together with registrar Maria Pace, he presented them with a certificate of appreciation.

The students, who applied for different courses within diverse levels, spanning across all six MCAST institutes, expressed their satisfaction with the opportunity they had been given by the college to learn industry-relevant skills through the apprenticeship programme. Many cited this opportunity as a deal maker in their future quests to become recognised industry professionals.

On his part, Calleja stressed “the importance of students experiencing the world of work during their studies, because it is a fundamental ingredient in giving them a competitive edge in the industry”.

Many students also said that the student-friendly educative approach, variety of study choices and modes of learning offered at MCAST is encouraging them to further their educational studies in the future.

“As emphasised in the strategic plan, we are focused on providing quality courses, aimed at helping our students reach their highest potential. We embrace a student-first approach at MCAST,” Calleja said.

The college underlines the importance of working closely with students, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves both academically and professionally.

