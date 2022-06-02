MCAST has insisted the college took “several immediate actions to strengthen policies” following an inquiry into alleged shortcomings, restructuring “all units”.

“We recognise that this matter has caused deep concern for members of our community and that MCAST’s position should be made clear,” a spokesperson for the college said in a statement on Thursday.

A 2019 report by a board of inquiry that had investigated allegations made by the former human resources director at MCAST included references to claims of inappropriate behaviour by staff at the college.

The 2019 report only became public after it was submitted in court as part of proceedings in a case against MaltaToday.

In the statement, the spokesperson said a number of the allegations have been deemed unfounded or untrue by the same 2019 report.

“This includes certain acts of bribery and corruption allegations by certain MCAST current and ex-officials, double payments to certain MCAST employees and unfounded allegations of payment to employees who never reported to work.”

Among other things, the board had concluded that the management team at MCAST knew of "improper sexual behaviour" by a clique of lecturers and did not take action.

Former principal Steve Cachia denied this was the case and insisted that during his six-year tenure at the helm, any allegations of improper behaviour, including sexual abuse, were investigated. An employee had, in fact, been fired, Cachia said.

In its statement, MCAST also argued that prior to the recommendations by the 2019 report, the college had already embarked on an “extensive restructuring of administration, in particular, the finance and the human resources departments”.

“Both departments work under a deputy principal and new directorship and personnel introducing enhanced controls in all processes.

“Today, the college is governed by detailed procedures and mechanisms that regulate activities at all levels and in all sectors,” the spokesperson said.

Since 2018, the college has not been aware of any similar incidents “repeating themselves”.

According to the spokesperson, the pathway programme, designed for students with disabilities, had been dropped following an investigation in 2017. The one-year programme was intended to teach the students independent living skills while also allowing them to sample vocational training programmes of interest to them.

Instead, a new unit to cater for inclusive education was set up. A second unit for learning support was also introduced, the spokesperson said.

A grievance office was also set up to provide students and staff with support when they encounter situations involving disagreements, disputes or unfair treatment.

“External and internal audits are ongoing to ensure effective, informed, and thorough internal controls to prevent misconduct or abuse of power.

“We will continue to strengthen, wherever necessary, our policies and procedures. As a college, we are committed to upholding our reputation as an academic institution of excellence as a result of the sterling work of over 1,500 staff members,” MCAST said