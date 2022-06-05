The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) recently launched a Staff Social Committee. Comprising staff representatives, the committee aims to provide networking opportunities for the college’s over 1,000 members of staff by organising events and outreach community activities.

It is hoped that these activities and opportunities will enable the staff to further strengthen links with colleagues beyond their usual sphere to create a sense of belonging within the team and also enhance the idea of innovation, teamwork, and cooperation.

Speaking at the launch event, MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja said: “As MCAST continues to grow, we must never forget each person’s value and unique contribution. The college is much more than a workplace. It is a place for inspiring, meaningful exchange where everyone’s talent is appreciated. Passion is a driving force in what we do, and coming together helps create an atmospheric organisational culture and an environment where everyone can feel inspired and welcome.”

Committee chairperson Sandra Cortis said: “The pandemic made us increasingly aware of the value of connecting with others to create a better workplace, authentic collegiality, and make sure we look out for each other’s well-being. We are overwhelmed by the positive response and our colleagues’ enthusiasm to contribute to the staff committee. We now look forward to seeing how this initiative will be further strengthened and developed.”

The event included the participation of the music band ICed Tea, whose musicians are staff members and lecturers at MCAST’s Institute of Information and Communication Technology.