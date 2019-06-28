Marika Buhagiar, a second-year photography student at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), will this summer be attending a sponsored eight-day residency project in Matera in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, accompanied by her photography lecturer Therese Debono.

With Matera being the European Capital of Culture (ECOC) for 2019, Canon Europe have this year launched a Matera Residency Project open to students in the 28 ECOC participating countries. Avantech Ltd, local Canon distributors, offered to fully sponsor the residency programme for a student following the Photography and Fine Arts course at Mcast’s Institute for Creative Arts in Mosta.

The students were requested to submit a portfolio of their work, including a series of five to 15 documentary images, together with a summary of the documentary presented. A total of 17 submissions were received, out of which three finalists were shortlisted by a panel of three independent judges. The work of the three finalists was then submitted to Canon Europe for the final adjudication.

The residency programme is entirely sponsored by Canon with the aim of developing an international exhibition initiative to produce and showcase the work of students and teachers from selected European media schools. The project will give students and tutors the opportunity to collaborate on the production of an exhibition where a selected group of young photographers will extend the single moment captured in their frame for a perennial memory to be exhibited in this summer, and then offered to the archive of the city.