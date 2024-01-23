MCAST students have put up posters in many parts of the Paola campus to vent their frustration over industrial action which has left them without exam results.

The students on Tuesday plastered posters reading 'Tuna l-Marki' (give us our marks) on staff room doors, the principal's office, canteen, library, lifts and outdoor areas of the campus.

On Friday they walked out of the Paola and Mosta campuses in protest.

The Malta Union of Teachers has directed lecturers not to publish exam marks in an effort to pressure the college management to break a deadlock in pay talks as part of a new collective agreement.

The Education Ministry last week said it had intervened in an effort to have the talks concluded, but no apparent progress has been made.

Jordan Galea Pace placing a poster at the Paola MCAST campus. Photo: Jordan Galea Pace

In a statement on Tuesday, MCAST said negotiations on the current collective agreement were continuing.

MCAST student representative Jordan Galea Pace said further protests would be held by the students until the matter was resolved.

“Students who are sitting for their exams are under a lot of stress, with some are even considering dropping out of their course due to the lack of direction,” he told Times of Malta.

UPE registers trade dispute with MCAST due to 'lack of cooperation'

Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) said it had registered a trade dispute with MCAST due to its lack of cooperation with the union.

UPE head Graham Sansone said the trade dispute had nothing to do with the ongoing negotiations on the collective agreement.

"The trade dispute is regarding issues with human resources and issues on leave, adjustments in salary and timetables," he said.

Sansone said the union was taking the necessary steps to safeguard its members' rights, and is currently in discussion on what directives to issue.