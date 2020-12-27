A live-streamed debate to mark International Human Rights Day was recently hosted by the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST). The event provided an opportunity for lecturers and students from the college’s Institute of Community Services (ICS) to discuss the provision of specialised training for social care professionals on domestic violence.

The event brought to a close the ‘16 Days of Activism’ campaign against gender-based violence, the human rights campaign supported by the United Nations. The ICS, in collaboration with the Commission on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence, led this initiative through several social media messages expressing solidarity towards victims of all forms of violence. The commission’s chosen theme for this year is ‘Mhux kull dar toffri kenn – Ħajja aħjar tibda minnek’ (Not every home is a haven – Reach out for the life you deserve.

During the campaign, ICS lecturers and social work professionals came together to take a strong stand and send out messages to the community to fight physical, verbal and emotional violence, both online and offline.

The debate was opened by Audrey Friggieri, Commissioner on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence, who spoke about the vital role of education in promoting well-being and understanding.

Earlier this year, the commission signed a memorandum of understanding with MCAST to ensure ongoing collaboration between the two entities. The partnership is based on objectives that focus on the relationship between education and the social care sector.

In his address during the debate MCAST principal and CEO Joachim James Calleja said the college is committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance to violence within its community.