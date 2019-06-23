Mcast’s ICA Festival emerged three years ago as a new approach to the annual exhibition held at the Mcast’s Institute for the Creative Arts. The festival is a bridge between Mcast ICA and the community, resulting in a better understanding of who they are and what they do.

The festival celebrates creativity and acts as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the industry.

This year’s edition presents Distinct, a reference to the varied skill sets that students attending their respective courses, and through various apprenticeships and work experiences, have developed. These acquired skill sets, combined with each student’s personality, result in individual differences and diversity that are critical to any organisation’s success in today’s competitive world.

Entrance to the exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta until August 4, is free. For more information, visit www.icafestival.com.