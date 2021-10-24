Over 80 companies and NGOs took part in this year’s Freshers’ Days activities launching the new academic year at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).

Events included orientation visits, talks and demonstrations, enabling the college to give its students a warm welcome to the campus after a year and a half of online lectures. A range of other activities was held to help new students to get to know the college and its support services, learn more about their respective course and institute, and make new friends.

Students were given a warm welcome to the MCAST campus after a year and a half of online lectures.

Among the distinguished visitors to the Freshers’ Days were President George Vella, Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Permanent Secretary at the Education Ministry Francis Fabri.