The Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta presents an evening with the Masdan Trio.

This event will be held on Wednesday, July 27, at 7.30pm, at Girolamo Cassar Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Masdan Trio was formed back in 2018. The three musicians come from Sicily. This trio consists of Nicola Mogavero on saxophone, Giusy Cascio on piano and Luigi Sferrazza on violin.

The concert will be 60 minutes long. Tickets are available here or call on 2559 5750. Free entrance to children under 12 years of age.