The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) announced the winners of the fifth edition of Premju Servizz bi Tbissima at an awards night held last Thursday.

The main objective of this award is to assist consumers and traders develop and strengthen a good relationship. Through this initiative, the authority encourages local sellers to adopt trading practices that provide consumers with more benefits than those established by law.

In his address, Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Rights, Deo Debattista, spoke about how giving a service with a smile to customers could help generate a loyal customer base and also make consumers feel comfortable to bring forward any difficulties they may encounter.

Dr Debattista said the initiative rewarded sellers and their em­ployees who provided a good ser­vice to customers, especially after sales. He added that when problems arise, it is important that sellers manage to change a negative experience into a positive one. In fact, consumers appreciate and value such after-sales service and this is reflected in the success of Service With a Smile competition, which this year attracted over 5,200 votes.

Dr Debattista also noted the authority’s commitment to build trustful relationships between consumers and sellers.

In her welcome address, MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto spoke about the authority’s mission to have a market where fair trading prevails and consumer welfare enhanced. She said a healthy econo­my needs sellers and consumers to appreciate and trust each other. The authority facilitates the building of such a relationship through various initiatives such as Service With a Smile and the Trust You Scheme. The former’s success transpires in the increasing consumer participation and also in the traders’ enthusiasm in promoting this competition among customers.

Ms Pizzuto expressed the authority’s commitment to continue educating both consumers and sellers about rights and responsibilities.

The authority is also bound to provide consumers and local economic operators with a high-quality service. To ensure this, the authority has extended the international standard certification ISO 9001 to the Office for Consumer Affairs operational performance. The office’s success in obtaining this certification underscores its commitment to provide a quality service to the benefit of both consumers and economic operators.

The competition includes five categories of sellers, and voting by the public took place between June 12 last year and July 10 this year. The winners of each category were the following:

Electronic products and household goods was won by Forestals, while Scan and Homemate placed second and third respectively.

Online local sellers was won by Scanmalta.com, while Fores­tals.com placed second. Third place was awarded to Mvintage.com and Pavipama.com.mt with equal votes.

Hair Haven won the Fashion and beauty category, followed by D Beauty Bar which placed second and Fair Hair and Beauty Salon in third place.

The winner of Supermarkets and mini markets was John’s Food Market, followed by Pavi-Pama Supermarket in second place. Lidl placed third.

Travel was won by ROCS Travel, while Air Malta and Britannia Tours placed second and third respectively.

This year over 800 sellers and companies were nominated in the five categories. The top five in each category were closely vetted by the Service With a Smile board to first ensure that the votes received were valid and according to the competition’s terms and conditions and also to check that nominated traders abided by the award’s code of conduct in their day-to-day operations.

The board also checked that these companies adhered to regu­lation. In cases of disputes, it was confirmed that these were dealt with in a timely manner with minimum inconvenience for consumers.

The companies that placed first in each of the five categories received a trophy, a certificate and the right to use the Service With a Smile logo on their promotional material.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt