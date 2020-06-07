The MCCAA uses its website to disseminate information on the responsibilities and services provided by the authority’s four entities – the Office for Competition, the Office for Consumer Affairs, the Standards and Metrology Institute and the Technical Regulations Division.

Consumers and interested stakeholders may subscribe to the website’s newsletter to receive regular updates on news, publications and consultations of the authority.

To subscribe to the newsletter, visit the MCCAA website below, click on the subscription button at the top of the web page and follow the instructions.

www.mccaa.org.mt