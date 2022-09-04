The MCCAA Trust You scheme stimulates stronger relationships between consumers and traders through the building of consumer trust in genuine businesses. Businesses who opt to join the Trust You scheme commit to provide their customers good quality products and an effective after-sales service.

Trust You scheme members are bound to adhere to the scheme’s code of conduct, which stresses the importance for a business to promote a customer-friendly relationship. Businesses enrolled in the Trust You scheme are encouraged to communicate with their customers, understand their needs and eventually provide them with the required product or service.

The scheme’s code of conduct also requires sellers to provide an adequate after-sales customer service and to ensure that any consumer complaints are dealt with in a timely manner. Sellers must also avoid having disputes referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting to resolve them through conciliation.

The MCCAA Trust You scheme is free and open to large and small enterprises that sell any type of products or services to consumers. To join this scheme, businesses need to fill an online application form which can be accessed through the MCCAA website.

After the applicants are vetted by the authority to assess their eligibility, successful applicants are given a certificate and stickers with the Trust You logo to be displayed in their business premises. Consumers are encouraged to look out for the Trust You logo when they enter shops. Valid Trust You stickers bear the current year.