Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted the second race of the four-part race series Go& Fun Sprint Triathlon in Salina last weekend.

Luke McCarron and Danica Bonello Spiteri took the win home.

McCarron exited the water after 10 minutes and eight seconds, nearly a minute ahead of Galea who came out of the water together with Danica Bonello Spiteri. The latter went on to proceed to a 20km bike just seconds ahead of Galea.

Third out of the water was Joseph Azzopardi.

Out on the bike course McCarron kept the lead ahead of Galea and Azzopardi, these positions were maintained until the end of the race, which was won by McCarron.

Bonello Spiteri produced a good race, improving on the time she registered in the first race of the series by nearly two minutes.

