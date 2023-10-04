Premier Capital plc, the developmental licencee for McDonald’s in Malta and five other European markets, has announced changes to its senior leadership team as it eyes further expansion.

Peter Hili has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and will be responsible for the optimisation of the Group’s business intelligence, the execution of its marketing and communications strategy and championing ESG efforts, the company said.

Hili previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer – a role he took on in June 2022.

The role he vacates will be filled by Simona Mancinelli, who is currently Managing Director of Premier Capital Hellas. As Chief Operating Officer, she will oversee and support the company’s markets of Malta, Romania, Estonia, Greece, Latvia and Lithuania and be tasked with injecting talent development plans and innovation into its restaurant operations.

Victor Tedesco, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will also take on the role of Chief Development Officer. In that role, he is expected to drive the company’s expansion efforts.

Premiere Capital has a portfolio of 179 restaurants and is committed to opening 12 new restaurants per year over the medium term.

Premier Capital Chairman Melo Hili said: “Our people are our most important asset and, as the Developmental Licensee, my mission is to keep building on what we’ve achieved so far by succession planning and creating more opportunities for our employees. Our commitment to managing our impact on our communities and the planet, remain a core part of our strategy and these changes affirm our efforts in this space.”