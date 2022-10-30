McDonald’s is launching Mobile Order and Pay, a new app functionality that allows customers to use their app to order and pay and then choose their preferred pick-up method.

“Mobile Order and Pay takes ordering food from McDonald’s to a totally new level because it gives customers more freedom to order food when they want and collect it in whichever way they prefer,” Louise Galea, head of marketing at Premier Restaurants Malta, operators of McDonald’s in Malta, said.

Once users are logged in the McDonald’s app, if location services are enabled, the app will automati­cally select the nearest restaurant, and if not, a map will indicate all the available restaurants customers may select from. Once the items have been selected, customers can tap on the checkout button and select their desired pick-up option by choosing from counter, table service, drive-thru or curbside.

Customers choose their preferred pick-up method

These options may vary by restaurant and time of day. Customers who select table service will need to enter the table number, confirm the restaurant, settle payment, and sit back and relax until their order is brought to their table.

Customers opting for the curbside service can park their car in designated curbside parking slots and have their order delivered to their car. This option is currently only available at the Malta International Airport and Għargħur restaurants.

This newly launched Mobile Order and Pay option also allows customers to place their order from the comfort of their home up to two hours before pick-up. Once they arrive at the drive-thru, they will need to tap on ‘MyOrder’ and share the order number at the drive-thru, so that the kitchen can start preparing their order. Payments are automatically processed through the app when the order is submitted and no payment is required at McDrive.

“At McDonald’s, our commitment is to offer all our customers quality food, more convenience through a better service and more value. The app enables customers to earn points on everything they purchase, so ordering food through our Mobile Order and Pay will still earn them points for every €1 spent,” Galea said.