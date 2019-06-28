McDonald’s continues to revolutionise its customer experience in Malta by investing in innovation and technology to give guests greater choice and access to the food they love.

McDonald’s mobile application has been received with great enthusiasm by customers, with more than 16,500 downloads in 12 weeks. Customised for Malta, McDonald’s mobile application transforms convenience through functionality and flexibility, offering a personalised, digital experience. Several value-offers, which change regularly, are exclusive to mobile app subscribers.

“We’re making it easier for customers to experience McDonald’s and they are loving the McDonald’s app!” says Paul Dragan, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of Malta’s McDonald’s restaurants.

“By the end of May we experienced a staggering 99 per cent redemption rate of the mobile application offers. We work very hard to remain close to our customers in order to give them the value they expect from McDonald’s. The app translates into added convenience for our customers who no longer need to wait for McDonald’s coupons to be delivered by mail. This also means there is less paper in circulation.”

McDonald’s is committed to innovating the McDonald’s experience further through increased functionality on the app. The next update will allow customers to scan their offers at the self-ordering kiosks or counters at McDonald’s restaurants.

McDonald’s mobile app is available at Google Play and in the App Store. Visit www.mcdonalds.com.mt for further details and to download the app.