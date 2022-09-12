McDonald’s has marked Pride Week in Malta with a €10,000 donation to the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement.

The donation will go towards the MGRM’s first housing project Dar Qawsalla, in San Ġwann.

Dar Qawsalla was given to the MGRRM in 2020 after the organisation submitted a proposal to the Housing Authority’s Special Housing Programme Fund for the provision of its Rainbow Support Service to make serviced accommodation available to homeless members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Works on Dar Qawsalla will kick off in the next few months and the house is expected to start welcoming its first guests in 2024.

Peter Hili, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s, visited Dar Qawsalla with MGRM co-coordinator Colette Farrugia Bennett to present the donation.

The donation will help kickstart the refurbishment of the house.

Farrugia Bennett said that without its own shelter, MGRM was referring people in need of housing to entities that offer shelter.

“Now, we are proud to say that we will soon have our first rainbow house,” she said.