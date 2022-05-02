McDonald’s is committing more than 3,500 hours of its staff time this year to volunteering within the community for Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ), the Soup Kitchen and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“McDonald’s has acted on its team’s desire to make a meaningful contribution in the community and established a volunteering programme to make it happen. This is a great way to keep our company values alive,” Consuela Barbara, director of human resources and training at McDonald’s operator Premier Restaurants Malta, said.

“McDonald’s understands it has a role to play in the community in which it operates and takes its responsibilities as a citizen very seriously. We are happy to play our part.”

The initiative will see approximately 170 full-time employees conducting voluntary work throughout this year.

At the Soup Kitchen, an NGO that supports the welfare and well-being of individuals through the provision of nutritious meals, McDonald’s employees will be doing voluntary work on a weekly basis, helping with food preparation.

At the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a non-profit family and children’s charity dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need, employees will be assigned to cleaning duties on a weekly basis.

And in line with its company values of promoting a sustainable environment and creating awareness within society on the importance of having a cleaner and safer environment, McDonald’s will also be assigning employees with DLĦ to help with the clean-up of beaches and rural areas, along with the planting of trees.

In fact, in a continued effort to help make Malta greener, McDonald’s has already planted 200 saplings.

Patrons at McDonald’s restaurants across Malta will see crew wearing purposely designed uniforms bearing the ‘Let’s support the community together’ message. Social media audiences will also be able to see stories about McDonald’s volunteering events online.