McDonald’s Happy Meal is launching the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal with some of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available in more than 90 countries around the world for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants between Thursday and Monday, while supplies last.

Families worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys in the Surprise Happy Meal, including: Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s 1988); Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s 1988); Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s 1988); Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s 1989); Grimace (McDonald’s 1990); Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s 1991); McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel 1993); Hamburglar (McDonald’s 1995); Power Rangers (Hasbro 1995); Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers 1996); Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby 1997); Tamagotchi (Bandai 1998); My Little Pony (Hasbro 1998); Furby (Hasbro 1999) and Hello Kitty (Sanrio 2013).

First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 nationally in the US, the early iterations of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys, such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers. The Happy Meal global footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the globe —with the iconic toy still a beloved staple—serving as a symbol of surprise, playfulness and fun.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favourite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

In addition to creating fun moments, the Happy Meal is well-loved for providing delicious favourites like Chicken McNuggets and hamburgers. Over the years, many new, balanced choices have been added to the Happy Meal so parents can feel good about the options they’re feeding their families. Globally, McDonald’s has served more than 6.4 billion fruit, vegetable, low-fat dairy and water options in Happy Meals since 2013, and its commitment has evolved to the global Happy Meal goals announced in 2018.

Through this global Surprise Happy Meal event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old or new favourite awaits them.