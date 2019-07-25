According to the American Red Cross, somebody somewhere needs blood every two seconds for emergencies and surgery for patients suffering from chronic illness, traumatic injury, cancer treatments, and other scenarios. It is therefore vital for the NBTS to have supplies of all blood types at all times.

McDonald’s is hosting a Blood Donation Drive on Thursday and turning the event into a feel-good moment for everyone who comes along. Every person who donates blood at the mobile clinic outside the Malta International Airport restaurant on the day between 8.30am and 1.30pm will be treated to a free McCafe capuccino and a croissant to get them back on track to continue their day.

This year’s event, themed ‘Give Blood, Give Life’ will be kicked off by McDonald’s crew and head office teams who will lead the way for customers and donors from all over the country to join in.

“We are proud to be collaborating with the National Blood Transfusion Service and supporting its appeal to maintain blood supplies at adequate levels,” Paul Dragan, managing director of Premier Restaurants, the operator of McDonald’s locally, said.

“Blood donors are heroes. They save lives. That’s why we’re happy to treat them and join the NBTS in thanking them for going to the trouble of making this wonderful gesture.”

For more information and guidance on how to prepare to give blood visit https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/nbts/Pages/home.aspx