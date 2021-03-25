John McGinn’s stunning overhead kick five minutes from time rescued Scotland from a losing start to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden on Thursday.

Sasa Kalajdzic twice put the visitors in front in the second-half with his first international goals, but Grant Hanley’s header and moment of magic from McGinn ensured another qualifying campaign did not get off to the worst possible start for Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s men ended a 22-year wait to qualify for a major international tournament by reaching the upcoming Euro 2020 in November.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.